‘Game of Thrones for kids’: ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ author talks new 13th installment on FOX8

As temperatures begin to drop, many kids are beginning to think about their favorite winter holiday of all: the snowday.

In author Jeff Kinney's 13th installment of his "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series, "The Metldown," a snow day quickly becomes a day of reckoning as a snowball fight ensues.

Kinney spoke with FOX8's Cindy Farmer.

He described the book as "very different" from his previous works and said it is like a "Game of Thrones for kids."

The story is fueled by the author's memories of snow days in Maryland and how the snowy grounds become battlegrounds.

Find out more in today's Mommy Matters and on the Diary of a Wimpy Kid website.