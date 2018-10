× Crash on I-85 in Guilford County cleared

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on Interstate 85 north, near Exit 132 to Mt. Hope Church Road, was cleared after causing delays Tuesday morning.

The road was closed, heading north, after Exit 132.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reports the incident began at 7 a.m.

It was cleared just before 9 a.m.