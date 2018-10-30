Chandler is looking for a forever family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chandler is a 13-year-old who already has his sights set on college to become a veterinarian.

He dreams of taking his love for animals into a career and would love to attend North Carolina State University.

He loves to sketch and draw anime is his spare time.

Though soft spoken and introverted at first, Chandler is vocal about finding a forever family. To him, the type does not matter as long as they spend quality time and share their love.

If you or someone you know is interested in adoption, please contact ForeverFamily.org.