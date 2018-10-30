Bullying a constant concern for parents amid fatal school shooting in Matthews

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Bullying is a constant concern for parents and even more so after the Monday’s deadly shooting at Butler High School in Matthews.

Krystal Wilson is a mother of three and even though her children are not enrolled in school, it’s a topic that’s in the back of her head.

“I think the most important thing we can do right now is to communicate with our kids. Make sure they’re able to feel safe in telling us what happens and then also making sure the teachers are equipped to handle those situations,” Wilson said.

We talked with other parents who are dealing with the after-effects of their children being bullied.

“The mental health of my children, how it scarred them as adults. The level of allowance that goes on even though we try to say, 'We’re going to teach our kids not to bully,' but it seems to be getting worse,” said Robin Burchfield, a mother of three children in their 20s.

Guilford County Schools say they investigate each bullying case that is reported. They encourage students to report any incidents of bullying so administrators are aware of what’s going on.

“We walk our students through, 'How do we say something? How do we tell?' It’s not being a snitch it’s actually saving someone’s life and so we are really focused in on saying something,” Dr. Fredricca Stokes said.