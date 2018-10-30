× 3 children killed after hit by truck while getting on school bus in Indiana

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. — Three children were struck and killed at a school bus stop in Fulton County, Indiana, Tuesday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

The kids were hit while boarding thier bus near 4600 N. State Road.

WXIN reports the bus extended it’s “STOP” arm, but a truck driving the opposite direction hit the children.

They died at the scene.

Another child was seriously injured. The fourth child was airlifted to a hospital.

WXIN reports the children were all from the same family.

The driver stayed at the scene.