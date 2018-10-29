Tractor-trailer full of cabbage gets stuck under Winston-Salem bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A tractor-trailer found itself lodged under a bridge running over Fifth Street in Winston-Salem early Monday morning.

The truck, which was loaded with 24 pallets of cabbage, traveled from New York but got stuck only half a mile away from its final destination.

Fifth St. between Patterson Ave. and Church St. is blocked. Please use an alternate route into the downtown area #policews .175 pic.twitter.com/IyOVv9MG91 — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) October 29, 2018

Winston-Salem police shared an image of the truck, visibly wedged beneath the bridge.

While the truck is no longer wedged, officials plan to use a wrecker to remove it from the scene.

Another truck is expected to come to the scene to pick up the cabbage.

One railroad track runs over the bridge.

Fifth street, from Patterson Avenue to Church Street, is closed as officials work to address the issue.

Police expect the road to remain closed for several hours.