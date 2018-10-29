Seasonal Health: Outdoor Activities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Outdoor activities like raking leaves and yardwork can be as strenuous as exercise. Even if you regularly exercise, you need to prepare your body for outdoor work with a good warm-up, just like before a workout. By taking a short walk and then stretching, you can get your muscles ready and help avoid injury.

It’s also important to set limits on how much you want to get done in a day. Instead of committing to finishing all of your projects in a day or over the weekend, spread out your activity over a longer period of time and take breaks to let your body rest. After 30 minutes of raking, rest, stretch and then move on to another activity that involves different movements. The strain of trying to do so much physical labor in one day, pushing your body past its normal limits, can lead to injury.

Proper body mechanics also play a huge role in preventing injury and pain while working out in the yard. There are several things you can do to avoid this, such as:

While raking, think of the rake like your dance partner. You want to keep the rake close to your body and move with it rather than reaching far away. Step with the tool instead of keeping your feet stationary and switch sides to avoid an over-use injury.

Instead of moving a pile of leaves scoop by scoop, rake them onto a sheet and move them all at once, simply dragging the loaded sheet to the curb.

When carrying heavy objects, lift with your legs, not your back.

If an object is too heavy, ask a friend for help instead of trying to lift it on your own.

