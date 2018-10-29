× Police warn voyeur using drone to spy on women through high apartment windows in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you live up in a high rise apartment, you likely assume you have your privacy, even with your curtains open.

An Orlando police investigation, however, might make you think again.

Police reported that someone was peeping into apartments near Lake Eola using either a very high-powered camera or a drone, according to WFTV.

At least three times, women at The Waverly and Post Parkside apartments have spotted drones flying outside their windows.

Detectives have obtained photographic evidence depicting a victim inside her apartment.

Police asked residents in the area to report any drones they see lurking outside their windows.