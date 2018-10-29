× Pedestrian in wheelchair struck, killed by car in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a pedestrian in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a car in northeast Charlotte, WSOC reports.

The crash happened just before 7:15 p.m. Saturday on Shamrock Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado Van with left front corner damage with a pedestrian lying in front of the vehicle.

They also found a damaged wheelchair in the roadway.

Police said the driver of the van exited the vehicle to check on the pedestrian and was the one to call 911.

Officials said the pedestrian later died as a result of his injuries.

