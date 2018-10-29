× Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. – A pedestrian in Lexington died after being hit by a car on Sunday, according to a Lexington police press release.

Judeh Shade McPherson, 33, of Lexington, was walking in a southbound lane of Cotton Grove Road when she was hit by a man driving a 2001 Saturn L300 at about 7:30 p.m., police said.

Police said McPherson had serious, potentially life-threatening injuries and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where she died.

There is no word on any possible charges against the driver. He wasn’t hurt. Neither the driver or the victim was impaired, according to police.

Lexington firefighters, Davidson County emergency responders and the Davidson County Rescue Squad assisted Lexington police in the case.