Paul Ryan visits Guilford County Republican headquarters to back Ted Budd’s re-election

GREENSBORO, N.C. – House Speaker Paul Ryan visited the Guilford County Republican headquarters Monday, thanking volunteers and garnering support for Representative Ted Budd's re-election in North Carolina's 13th congressional district.

Nearly one week until election day, Ryan told volunteers that instead of a blue wave, they're fighting a green wave of donations from Democrats.

"We see liberal multimillionaires spending money not in their communities, in your communities which is what we’re battling against,” he said.

Ryan drew attention to Budd's contributions while in Congress, like his work fighting the opioid epidemic and human trafficking. He said that they would accomplish even more if he was re-elected.

“We have a multifaceted approach to fixing the veteran’s healthcare system and honoring our veterans. We’re rebuilding our military, we lost four times as many people to training accidents than we did in combat because of equipment malfunction, so we have been solving people’s problems, improving their lives, solving problems,” Ryan said.

Ryan is touring 12 states and more than 50 cities ahead of Tuesday's election. He pointed to Guilford County's importance in the polls, and said he spent time in North Carolina himself back in 2012.

“Paul Ryan is a great encourager, he’s become a working colleague of mine over the past two years and what he does is draw attention the importance of this race,” said Budd.

Volunteers said they have spent the final days canvassing neighborhoods and making phone calls.

“So, we have a few days of action, which is basically door knocking for a few hours every Saturday, phone calls we can do from home or here at the office,” said high school senior Maddie Cashiom.

When asked about his confidence at the ballot box, Budd said that he was cautiously optimistic about the outcome of the race.

Ryan said he was focusing on North Carolina and Virginia on Monday.