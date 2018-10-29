× Mother charged for driving around barricade on flooded NC road leading to her son’s death

UNION COUNTY, N.C. – Authorities filed criminal charges against a Charlotte woman for driving around barricades on N.C. Highway 218 last month during Hurricane Florence, which led to the drowning of her 1-year-old son, officials said.

WSOC reported that Dazia Ideah Lee, 20, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and a misdemeanor charge of driving on a closed/unopened highway.

Officials said the mother continued driving on NC-218 until her vehicle came across rushing water flowing across the road. Her car left the road but eventually stopped among a group of trees at Richardson Creek near New Salem.

Authorities said the mother was able to free herself and Kaiden Lee-Welch from the vehicle, but she lost her grip on him in the rushing water.