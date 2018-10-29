Man arrested after standoff in Davidson County faces charges including assault with a deadly weapon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies in Davidson County have made an arrest after a violent weekend domestic event that ended with a standoff.

It happened Saturday in the 100 block of Columbia Drive in Linwood just southwest of Lexington.

Detectives said Caleb Andrew Rains, 27, of Tyro, showed up where his wife and kids were staying and rammed his car into her’s. He then allegedly forced his way into the home and threatened the homeowners with a knife.

Rains is then accused of taking his kids and putting them in a closed before getting into a standoff with deputies and ultimately surrendering.

He faces several charges including assault with a deadly weapon, breaking and entering and trespassing.