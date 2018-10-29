× KISS to play in North Carolina for the last time on End of the Road tour

RALEIGH, N.C. — KISS is rock and rolling their final nights.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are rinsing off the makeup and snuffing out the flame, but not before embarking on one last worldwide journey, including one stop in North Carolina.

KISS’s One Last Kiss: End of the Road World Tour kicks off on Jan. 31 in Vancouver, B.C. followed by 43 shows in North America.

The band is set to play at the PNC Arena in Raleigh on Saturday, April 6.

Meet and greet passes will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 30 at KISS’ website.

General admission tickets will hit the market at 10 a.m. on Nov. 2 on Live Nation’s website.