Forsyth deputies announce operation to oversee sex offenders ahead of Halloween

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – Forsyth County deputies are doing their part to make sure your children don't encounter sex offenders on Halloween.

It's called "Operation Scarecrow." Deputies will be checking on repeat offenders and highly dangerous individuals leading up to Halloween.

“Making sure that they’re where they’re supposed to be and not where they’re not supposed to be," said Investigator D.E. Terry, of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

However, Terry says there are no laws in North Carolina which prohibit offenders from partaking in Halloween festivities.

“They cannot be involved in any activity that is specifically designed just for children," he detailed.

Offenders are allowed at some of our areas largest attractions, such as haunted houses and mazes.

“A haunted house or a maze is not specifically designed just for children," Terry said.

Some offenders would also be permitted to be in the street near their homes.

Deputies across the Piedmont Triad suggest going to the State Bureau of Investigation's Sex Offender Registry before going out for Halloween.

There, you can type in the approximate address where your family will be celebrating and the offenders, as well as their locations, will pop up.

Click here to find registered sex offender in your area

“If you utilize that site, you’re probably going to get better information than you would if there’s any other sites available," Terry said.

Deputies also ask adults to stay vigilant while they're out on Halloween night.

“Don’t look just for sex offenders," Terry said. "Look for other items that could maybe put your children at harm.”