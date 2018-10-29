Children, ages 4 and 5, found wandering in street at 2 am in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – Barbara Brigman and her daughter were shocked to find a 4 and 5-year-old wandering around on Arnold Road in Davidson County at 2 a.m.

Brigman said her daughter left their house at about 1:30 a.m., when she spotted the two young children.

"She stopped because she thought they were covered in blood also. She stopped her car and she was scared to get out," said Brigman.

She said the kids were in T-shirts and underwear covered in paint. Barbara's daughter brought them back to her house and called the sheriff's office.

"If someone were to come along and didn't see those kids in the road, they could've been dead,” she said.

We're told the 4 and 5-year-old girls lived in a house right down the street. Deputies confirmed that they walked out while their parents were asleep.

"If you're a parent and you're supposed to be watching your children, what were you doing to let your child out and 1:30 in the morning," said Brigman.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office didn't make an arrest. Now the county's social services are investing the case.

Barbara said she's still concerned about those children and hoped this could be a lesson for all parents to keep a close eye on their kids.

"That's how quick and easy kids can get killed and kidnapped and raped... because those are two little girls."

It'll be up to child services if charges are pressed.