Student critically injured in shooting at high school in Matthews; suspect in custody
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A student was shot at Butler High School in Matthews, North Carolina, early Monday morning, according to WSOC.
The student was later reported in critical condition.
Matthews police say a suspect, another student, is in custody.
The victim was taken to a hospital.
The school was put on lockdown after the shooting, but the lockdown as lifted later that morning.
Police believe this was an isolated incident.
This is a developing story.
35.116813 -80.723680