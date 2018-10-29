Student critically injured in shooting at high school in Matthews; suspect in custody

Posted 7:49 am, October 29, 2018, by , Updated at 07:56AM, October 29, 2018

(WSOC)

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A student was shot at Butler High School in Matthews, North Carolina, early Monday morning, according to WSOC.

The student was later reported in critical condition.

Matthews police say a suspect, another student, is in custody.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

The school was put on lockdown after the shooting, but the lockdown as lifted later that morning.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

This is a developing story.