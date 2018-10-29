× Student critically injured in shooting at high school in Matthews; suspect in custody

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A student was shot at Butler High School in Matthews, North Carolina, early Monday morning, according to WSOC.

The student was later reported in critical condition.

Matthews police say a suspect, another student, is in custody.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

The school was put on lockdown after the shooting, but the lockdown as lifted later that morning.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

This is a developing story.

Here’s the phone call parents got from the Butler High Principal about this morning’s shooting. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/chX5V9gubX — Kristin Leigh (@KristinWSOC9) October 29, 2018

BREAKING | Channel 9 has confirmed one person has been shot at Butler High School in Matthews. Police say the suspect is in custody and the school is on lockdown. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/m92NKgDChl — Mark Barber (@MBarberWSOC9) October 29, 2018