More people arrested in hit-and-run in Surry County last month that left teenager seriously hurt

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. – Four more people face charges in a hit-and-run in Surry County last month that left a teenager seriously hurt.

Alyssa Marie Flanagan, 17, of Ararat; Cassidy Elliot Thomas, 18, of Mount Airy; Daniel Patrick Booze, 18, of Pilot Mountain and Justin Antonio Hatcher, 29, of Stuart, Virginia, were arrested.

Julian Leon Rawley II, 22, of Mount Airy, was arrested September 19 after the hit-and-run at a home at 1395 Grassy Creek Road in Pinnacle left 18-year-old Elyssa Jones with serious injuries.

Rawley was charged with felony hit-and-run with a serious injury. He has since been released on bond. Jones is still in the hospital with injuries.

Flanagan, Booze and Thomas were all arrested Thursday and charged with felony passenger flee accident scene injury/death. They all received bonds of $2,000 and have court dates set for December 11.

Hatcher is currently in custody in Patrick County, Virginia, but will be extradited back to North Carolina to face his charges when he is released.