Man holds sleeping baby so mother can fill out medical paperwork in sweet, viral moment

FLORENCE, Al. — A simple act of kindness has gone viral.

Natasha Wilson posted to Facebook on Tuesday that she was in a doctor’s office waiting room when a woman walked in with her toddler.

The receptionist gave the woman paperwork, but she didn’t know what to do with her sleeping baby, according to the post.

“This man, from across the room, asks her if she would like for him to hold her baby while she did her paperwork,” Wilson said. “She smiled and said that would be wonderful!! This man went over there and rocked and loved on that baby like he was his.”

Thousands of people commented on the post thanking Wilson for sharing the moment and praising the unidentified man for his kindness.

The post has been shared more than 412,000 times and has more than 625,000 likes.