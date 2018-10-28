× Man accused of beating puppy to death

WEIDMAN, Mich. – A Michigan man accused of beating a puppy to death has been arrested.

WNEM reported that Joshua Voorhees, 33, of Barryton, was arrested Thursday and jailed under a $40,000 bond on a charge of killing or torturing an animal.

A witness told investigators Voorhees would repeatedly beat the dog with his fists because the dog wouldn’t lie down.

The witness said he lifted the dog over his head and slammed him to the ground on Sept. 24 and then hit him with a shovel.

The puppy’s body was discovered the next day. An autopsy determined that the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

The suspect was on parole for an assault at the time of the crime, according to authorities.