Don't dress up your pet chickens or roosters for Halloween, warns Centers for Disease Control

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people to not dress up their pet chickens for Halloween.

ABC News reported that officials want the public to stop dressing up their chickens due to a strain of salmonella.

Nearly 100 people in 29 states have been infected with a strain of multidrug-resistant salmonella after contact with raw chicken products, according to ABC News. Nobody has died, but 29 people have been hospitalized.

People can become infected by handling live chickens and that includes dressing them up for Halloween, according to the CDC.

The organization also advises against kissing or snuggling with chickens or roosters.