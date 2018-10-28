× 2 teenagers and a juvenile accused of carjacking woman in Winston-Salem arrested after police chase

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Two teenagers and a juvenile were arrested after stealing a woman’s car and being chased by police, according to authorities.

Police said the suspects approached the 57-year-old victim as she got out of her car at the Chick-fil-A at 328 E. Hanes Mill Road on Saturday afternoon.

The suspects demanded her car at gunpoint and left the area with it, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Officers later found the car and arrested the suspects in the 4100 block of North Patterson Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Raheim Tyquan Leggette, 19, of Winston-Salem, faces charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony fleeing to elude, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and resisting and delaying an officer. He was jailed under a $50,000 secured bond.

Joshua Franklin Vigil, 16, of Winston-Salem, faces charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and resisting and delaying an officer. He was jailed under a $40,000 bond.

Police have not released any information about the third suspect because he is a juvenile.