18-year-old shot in head at Halloween Party in North Carolina

CEDAR GROVE, N.C. – Two people were injured after shots were fired during a party attended by 300 people at an Orange County barn Saturday night.

WTVD reported that it happened at about 1:00 a.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Mill Creek Road.

Authorities found an 18-year-old woman behind a barn suffering gunshot wounds to the head, unconscious but breathing. She was airlifted to UNC Hospitals and is currently in critical condition.

The attack happened at Smokehouse Valley Farms where deputies say a fight broke out and then gun fire.

In addition to finding the injured woman, deputies found a second victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

Deputies said alcohol and drugs were found at the party and several guests ran or drove away from the shooting. Detectives also said some of the witnesses are not cooperating with the investigation.

Sheriff Blackwood noted that the search is still on for the shooter.

