$1 million lottery ticket sold in Winston-Salem; several others win big around North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. –A $1 million lottery ticket matching all five white balls in Saturday’s drawing was sold in Winston-Salem.

It was sold at the Sheetz on Fairlawn Drive, according to lottery officials. The name of the winner has not been released.

Two other tickets in North Carolina won $150,000 and four won $50,000.

Two tickets matched four of the white balls and the Powerball in the drawing to win $50,000. Because they had the Power Play feature, the prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier was drawn. The tickets were sold at:

Love’s Travel Stop, Peeler Road, Salisbury

Circle A Food Store, North Main Street, Mount Holly

Four other $2 tickets matched four of the white balls and the Powerball in the drawing to win $50,000. The tickets were sold at:

Willis Food Mart, East Union Street, Morganton

Circle K, Groometown Road, Greensboro

Sunoco-Ramsey Street, Ramsey Street, Fayetteville

Circle K, U.S. 64 West, Lexington

Winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.