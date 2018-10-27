Police warn parents on Halloween of colorful meth pills that look like candy

DUBLIN, Ga. – Police in Georgia are asking parents to be careful of methamphetamine pills that look like candy as Halloween approaches.

The Dublin Police Department posted images of various pills to its Facebook page earlier this week to let people know.

“Please look through your child(rens) candies during this holiday season,” the department said online. “Any suspicions, please call our office or 911 to report. If shared with other counties, please contact your local police department or Sheriffs Department.”

The post read “Public Awareness: Methamphetamine Pills” and had two images of several blue pills that looks like SweeTarts.

Police did not say when or where the pills were found.