‘My heart stopped as I saw that on television,’ says mail bomb suspect’s former soccer coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BREVARD, N.C. – A man who once coached Cesar Sayoc, the man arrested in connection with mailing over a dozen pipe bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump, is having a hard time processing these serious allegations.

"It seemed like my heart stopped for an hour as I saw that on television. I tried to wonder why one of my soccer sons could end up getting into a situation like he's gotten into," said Don Scarborough, former Brevard College Soccer Coach.

Scarborough coached Sayoc at Brevard College for two years in the early 1980s. He says Sayoc showed up to class and got along with his teammates, but he could be aggressive on the field.

"He was a hard soccer player. If someone hit him the wrong way he made sure to hit them back, but you know that's a soccer thing," said Scarborough.

Scarborough kept in touch with Sayoc throughout the years. The last time they saw each other was at Scarborough's induction into the Brevard's Athletic Hall of Fame.

After the ceremony, communication between the two went silent. That was four or five years ago.

"I just figured we all grow up and we all go our different paths. I didn't imagine that there was ever anything going on," said Scarborough.

Now, Scarborough is left wondering what went wrong in the last few years.

"It made me wish that he'd just called me or said something to me, because I'm sure I could have talked him out of it, but I never had the opportunity," said Scarborough.