Man in Winston-Salem shot in the head, found by police at gas station

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A man in Winston-Salem was seriously injured after being shot in the head, according to police.

Kenyon Calontre Tatum, 23, of Winston-Salem, was shot in the 600 block of Bethabara Pointe Circle, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Police found him at the BP gas station at 7765 North Point Blvd. about a mile away shortly before 10 p.m. Friday.

The suspect went up to the victim and fired one shot in the head, according to police. Tatum was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random and the people involved knew each other. Police have not named the suspect.

Anyone with any information can call police at (336) 727-2800.