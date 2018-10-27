Greensboro synagogue calls for unity after the mass shooting in Pittsburgh leaves 11 dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A Greensboro synagogue is calling for unity after the mass shooting in Pittsburgh.

The rabbi at Temple Emanuel said he found out about the shooting after they finished Saturday morning services.

On the holiest day of the week in Judaism, people fill the seats at Temple Emanuel to pray and to be together as a community

“And really when we gather together once a week, this is always a day of goodness, of blessing and that really is what this community, this congregation, this synagogue, in Pittsburg was doing, the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh was doing. They were gathering for Saturday Shabbat morning worship,” Rabbi Koren said.

Worship that ended in gunfire. Police say the shooter shouted anti-Semitic comments during the shooting.

“We as Jewish people know, that there are people out there that say terrible things about us. Thirty percent of the Twitter feed, according to a recent study between August and September was outright anti-Semitic,” Rabbi Koren said.

Rabbi Koren says anti-Semitism is becoming more of a problem locally as well. He says he hears stories from his congregation from children as young as in elementary school.

“The Jewish community, we’re not going to be defined by what people say about us. We’ve known who we are for thousands and thousands of years,” he said.

He says to stop the violence and hate, the community needs to take a stand.

“I think we all need support at this time, but a unified voice needs to come out at this time that says this is not us,” he said.

Rabbi Koren is calling for people from all religions to come together for a rally against violence, bigotry and anti-Semitism.

“This is not our community here in Greensboro, this is not North Carolina, this is not Pittsburg, nor is it Pennsylvania, nor is it anywhere in America,” the rabbi said.

An act of violence, fueled by hatred, Rabbi Koren says needs to end.

The rally is going to be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Temple Emanuel. Rabbi Koren is also calling on politicians to come and suspend their campaigns for an hour to support the rally.