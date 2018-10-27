× GoFundMe set up for victims of the Pittsburgh Synagogue shooting gets more than $60k in just hours

PITTSBURGH – A fundraising page set up for the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting that left 11 people dead has already raised more than $60,000.

The “Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting” GoFundMe page had about $60,400 as of 6:45 p.m., with a goal of $100,000.

“This fundraiser is meant to help the congregation with the physical damages to the building, as well as the survivors and the victims’ families,” the organizer said online.

All funds raised will directly go to the Tree of Life Congregation from GoFundMe, according to the GoFundMe page.

Eleven people were killed in Saturday’s shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich.

The suspect has been identified as 46-year-old Robert Bowers who authorities said made anti-Semitic statements during the shooting.

Social media postings targeting Jews that are believed to have come from Bowers are a focus of the investigation, a federal law enforcement official said.

Shortly before the shooting, in an account on the Gab social media platform that authorities are investigating, the suspect is believed to have posted he “can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I’m going in.”

The Gab account has frequent anti-Semitic postings.

Four police officers were among six people wounded in the shooting, Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell D. Hissrich said.

“It’s a very horrific crime scene,” Hissrich said at a brief news conference. “It’s one of the worst I’ve seen.”

CNN contributed to this report