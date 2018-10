DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – One person is dead after a mobile home caught fire in Davidson County on Saturday morning.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim or what caused the fire.

Firefighters were called to 355 Normans Lane shortly after 8 a.m.

The home has a Winston-Salem address, but is in Davidson County.

