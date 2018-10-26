Yearbook photos show mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc at Brevard College in North Carolina in the early 1980s

FOX8 has obtained yearbook photos of the suspect in the mail bomb case at Brevard College in North Carolina in the early 1980s.

Two images show Cesar Sayoc in a 1981 yearbook from the school in Brevard.

Sayoc attended Brevard College in the fall of 1980 for three semesters, a spokeswoman from the college confirmed. He did not graduate from Brevard College, she said.

It was not clear whether Sayoc had been formally charged in the rash of devices addressed in recent days to Democratic figures including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton.

The Washington Post reported that, based on Florida records, Sayoc had a long criminal history including a 2002 bomb threat arrest. He was also previously charged with larceny and fraud.

Numerous law enforcement were on scene at an AutoZone business in Plantation, Florida, in Broward County. A van covered in stickers was towed away from the scene by a police escort. Law enforcement covered the van with a blue tarp.

On Friday, Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Florida, was arrested in connection with packages containing suspected explosives sent to high-profile Democrats.

Sayoc faces five federal crimes, and, if convicted of these crimes, he faces up to 58 years in prison, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said during a Friday press conference.

Those crimes include interstate transportation of explosives, illegal mailing of an explosive, threats against a former president and certain other person and assault against current and former operatives.

Those charges could change and expand as investigation proceeds.

FBI Director Chris Wray confirmed that 13 IEDs were discovered. Each included about 6 inches of PVC pipe, a small clock, a battery, writing and energetic, potentially explosive material.

Wray added that while laboratories are still analyzing the devices, they "are not hoax devices."

He also warned that there may be other packages in transit now.

The FBI identified Sayoc as the suspect after finding his finger prints on at least one of the packages.

WSOC reported a man with the same name and same birth date lived in Mecklenburg County, court records confirm.

Public records showed Sayoc had an address in south Charlotte in the year 2000, WCNC reports.

What appears to be Sayoc's LinkedIn account says he attended both UNC-Charlotte and Brevard College in western North Carolina. Although the profile mentions High Point University, the school said he never attended HPU.

WBTV in Charlotte tweeted that former UNC Charlotte Soccer Coach Bob Warming said Sayoc was a walk-on player for the 49ers in 1983.

He is registered as a Republican in Florida, according to public records.