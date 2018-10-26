Video shows school bus carrying children going off the road before crashing into Forsyth County building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – Two children and a driver are unharmed after troopers say a high school-aged driver forced their school bus off a rainy roadway and into a brick wall Friday morning.

The bus belonged to La Petite Academy on West Mountain Street in Kernersville and was headed east on West Mountain Street at about 7:40 a.m., according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

A teenage driver failed to yield to the bus, with weather and low visibility being a factor.

“It’s a miracle,” said Roscoe Brown, who was having his truck worked on at a neighboring building. “It’s an absolute miracle nobody was hurt or killed.”

The bus crashed into a business, dozens of feet from where the bus went off the road, coming to a stop with its front wheels about three feet off the ground and its front end tearing a hole through the bricks.

“I thought it was a joke at first, but when I looked closer, it was no joke,” Brown said.

Troopers, firefighters and paramedics responded, but the driver and children were unharmed.

“I was hoping that nobody was inside of the building,” Brown said.

An employee of the business says he would have been inside the room which took the brunt of the impact, had his child not been sick.

“I see it all the time and people need to slow down,” Brown said, of accidents on West Mountain Street.

The investigating trooper tells FOX8 he’s responded to “several” accidents in the area.

He attributes the high volume of accidents to the heavy traffic on the road, both due to commuters and students of the nearby high schools.

“The motoring public need to be aware of this, especially when you pull out,” Brown said.

The driver was charged with failure to yield.

Lydia Cisaruk, Director of Communication for La Petite Academy, issued the following statement:

“This morning, one of our buses was in an accident. Our driver took brave action with an evasive maneuver to avoid collision with another vehicle, and the bus accidentally hit a building. Two school-age children were onboard at the time, and were uninjured. First responders confirmed that the children appeared to be in good condition. Our driver was not ticketed, and was also uninjured. The authorities are investigating. The buses we use are designed and equipped for safety. Nothing is more important to us than our children’s safety.”