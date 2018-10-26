Two arrested after high speed chase in Thomasville weaves through yards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Two people have been arrested after a police chase in Thomasville that hit speeds over 100 mph, Thomasville police report.

Jerry Kiker Jr., 39, and Keri Crystal Kiker, 35, both of Monroe are now facing charges after the chase.

At 3:25 p.m., Thomasville police saw a driver in a 2017 Ford Fusion make an "unsafe movement" which almost caused a collision with another vehicle.

When the vehicle turned into a convenience store parking lot, an officer turned on their blue lights and siren.

The driver, Jerry Kiker, then took off going south on Cedar Lodge Road, leading officers on a chase for four miles.

As the chase reached NC 109, speeds broke 100 mph for about 2 miles.

Speeds decreased on Ben Lee Road.

According to police, the suspect tried to escape police by driving through residential yards causing major damage to the vehicle.

Using stop sticks, police deflated the vehicle's tires, forcing the vehicle to a stop in the middle of Kennedy Road at Moore Lane.

Jerry Kiker Jr. and Keri Kiker ran from the vehicle, police report.

Police said the woman ran toward police in an effort to give the man time to escape.

The driver made it 10 yards before seeing officers deploy K-9 unit Kaizer.

In an attempt to avoid Kaizer, the man climbed on top of several mailboxes.

Jerry Kiker Jr. surrendered after falling to the ground.

The Ford Fusion was a rental car with Illinois plates. Inside, officers found drugs, credit cards, checks, drivers' licenses and wallets.

The man initially gave officers a fake name.

Officers were later able to correctly identify him.

Jerry Kiker Jr. had two outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court for possession of firearm by convicted felon and failure to appear in court for driving while impaired.

He was charged with felony speeding to elude, identity theft, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, caress and reckless driving, speeding, driving while license revoked, unsafe movement and two stop sign violations.

He was placed in Davidson County Jail under a $65,000 bond.

Keri Kiker was charged with possession for a schedule II controlled substance and resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer.

She was placed in Davidson County Jail under a $5,000 bond.