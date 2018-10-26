× Tony Joe White, prolific singer-songwriter, dies at 75

Legendary singer-songwriter Tony Joe White has died, according to Thursday statement from Yep Roc Music Group.

White was 75.

With a more than 50-year-long music career, White’s music prowess spanned genres but will be widely recognized by songs “Polk Salad Annie” and “Rainy Night in Georgia.”

His songs were, in turn, covered by other music legends including Elvis Presley, Tina Turner, Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Kenny Chesney, Ray Charles and others.