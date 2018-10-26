× This tropical disturbance will likely become the next named storm in the Atlantic

There is a new low-pressure system, centered about 1,200 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands in the central Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. Friday advisory said the system has changed little in organization since Thursday night.

“Environmental conditions appear conducive for further development and this system will likely become a tropical or subtropical cyclone later today or tonight while it moves generally northward over the central Atlantic. After that time, the low is forecast to turn westward and remain well to the north or northeast of the Lesser Antilles through early next week.”

The chance of formation into a tropical storm through 48 hours remains high — 90 percent — according to the NHC.

If so, the system would be named Oscar.

It’s too soon to say with certainty whether the system will affect the U.S.