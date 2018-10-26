× Suspicious packages found for Cory Booker in Florida, James Clapper in New York

Authorities have intercepted suspicious packages intended for Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, authorities said Friday.

A suspicious package addressed to Booker was discovered in Florida Thursday night.

The FBI said Friday that the package addressed to Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, was discovered in Florida and is “similar in appearance to the others.”

The FBI said Friday that the package addressed to Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, was discovered in Florida and is "similar in appearance to the others."

Also, the New York Police Department said it was investigating a suspicious package found in midtown Manhattan that was addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, a law enforcement official said.

It was found at a New York City postal facility and also described as similar to the other packages.

A 12th suspicious package addressed to James Clapper and CNN was located at a mail facility just 6 blocks away from CNN NY HQ at 52nd Street.

NYC post office evacuated following discovery of suspicious package, similar to others sent earlier.

A number of similar crude explosive devices have been sent since Monday to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, other top political figures and CNN’s New York offices.

Here is a timeline:

Friday

On Friday morning the FBI confirmed an 11th package, addressed to New Jersey Democrat Sen. Cory Booker, had been recovered in Florida. Sources previously told CNN that investigators believed some of the packages might have originated in Florida and that investigators were there, chasing down leads.

Multiple law enforcement officials told CNN the package was found Thursday night.

The New York Police Department also tweeted Friday morning that it was investigating a suspicious package, and a law enforcement official told CNN the package was at a postal facility on West 52nd Street in New York.

The 12th package, which was similar to the others, was addressed to both the former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and to CNN, according to a law enforcement official.

Thursday

Authorities responded early Thursday to a suspicious package that had been sent to actor-director Robert De Niro at a building in Lower Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood. The address, 375 Greenwich St., matches that of the Tribeca Film Center. De Niro, the co-founder of the Tribeca Film Festival, is a vocal critic of President Donald Trump.

The package actually had been received in the general mailroom on Wednesday, according to a law enforcement official. A retired police officer discovered it and left it in his office. After seeing news reports, he realized it was similar to other packages in the news and called police at about 4 a.m. on Thursday, according to the official.

The package was removed from the building about 7 a.m.

Authorities also located two suspicious packages addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden at post offices in Delaware, a law enforcement official said. The packages were similar to others discovered this week and contained potential explosive devices. At least one of them was misaddressed and returned to sender, two law enforcement sources told CNN.

Wednesday

A suspicious package was sent to the Florida office of Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz on Wednesday morning. It was intended for former US Attorney General Eric Holder but had the wrong address. The package was returned to the Democratic congresswoman because her office was the return label on the package, two law enforcement sources said.

CNN’s New York bureau in the Time Warner Center was evacuated shortly after 10 a.m. after the discovery of a package containing a bomb, said law enforcement officials. They said the package was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan.

A suspicious package addressed to the Washington office of US Rep. Maxine Waters, D-California, was intercepted at a congressional mail-screening facility in Maryland, and a second package addressed to the congresswoman was found at a postal facility in Los Angeles. It matches the description of those sent to the other officials.

A package containing a possible explosive device intended for Obama was intercepted by the US Secret Service at a screening facility in Washington.

Tuesday

A package containing a possible explosive device and intended for Clinton, the former secretary of state and first lady, was intercepted. It was discovered during routine mail screening procedures Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

Monday

A suspicious package targeting billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros was rendered safe in Bedford, New York, a law enforcement source told CNN. Bedford police said they received a call about 3:45 p.m. reporting a suspicious package found in a mailbox. The package appeared to be an explosive device, police said.