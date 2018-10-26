Surveillance video shows explosion at North Carolina animal shelter; 3 injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. — Surveillance video captures an explosion at Cashiers-Highlands Humane Society that injured three people, WLOS reports.

It all started with the installation of appliances. Two laundry company employees were installing a washer and dryer at the Canine Adoption Center on Monday evening.

Shelter director David Stroud says it appears that a gas leak caused the explosion.

Shelter manager Kaitlyn Moss and the two workers ran outside and she called 911. All had received burn injuries.

“I have burns on my hands pretty badly. And I used to have long hair. I had to cut all my hair off because it was burned. But hair grows back ... I'm lucky to be alive,” Moss said to WLOS.

“First and foremost, there's no loss of life -- human or animal. So, we're thankful for that. It could have been a lot worse,” Stroud said.

