Police on scene of fatal crash in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are on the scene of a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in northeast Greensboro on Friday night.

It happened in the southbound lanes of U.S. 29 near 16th Street at about 8:30 p.m., according to police.

Police have not released the name of the person who died or what caused the crash.