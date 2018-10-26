This week’s play of the night comes from the Ragsdale at High Point Central game.
Play of the Night, from Ragsdale at High Point Central
-
Highlights from FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 10
-
Highlights from FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 8
-
Highlights from FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 7
-
Highlights from FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 4
-
Highlights from FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 11
-
-
Highlights from FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 1
-
Play of the Night: High Point Central
-
Hurricane Florence causes rescheduling of many local high school football games
-
Highlights from FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 3
-
Highlights from FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 9
-
-
Highlights from FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 5
-
Highlights from FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 2
-
North Carolina school district replaces principal who forced student to remove Trump jersey at football game