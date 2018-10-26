‘Not hoax devices’: FBI director, attorney general say suspect in mail bomb case could faces up to 58 years in prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Friday, Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Florida, was arrested in connection with packages containing suspected explosives sent to high-profile Democrats including former President Barack Obama and 2016 Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Sayoc faces five federal crimes, and, if convicted of these crimes, he faces up to 58 years in prison, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said during a Friday press conference.

Those crimes include interstate transportation of explosives, illegal mailing of an explosive, threats against a former president and certain other person and assault against current and former operatives.

Those charges could change and expand as investigation proceeds.

FBI Director Chris Wray confirmed that 13 IEDs were discovered. Each included about 6 inches of PVC pipe, a small clock, a battery, writing and energetic, potentially explosive material.

Wray added that while laboratories are still analyzing the devices, they "are not hoax devices."

He also warned that there may be other packages in transit now.

The FBI identified Sayoc as the suspect after finding his finger prints on at least one of the packages.

What we know about Cesar Sayoc

WSOC reported a man with the same name and same birth date lived in Mecklenburg County, court records confirm.

Public records showed Sayoc had an address in south Charlotte in the year 2000, WCNC reports.

What appears to be Sayoc's LinkedIn account says he attended both UNC-Charlotte and Brevard College in western North Carolina. Although the profile mentions High Point University, the school said he never attended HPU.

WBTV in Charlotte tweeted that former UNC Charlotte Soccer Coach Bob Warming said Sayoc was a walk-on player for the 49ers in 1983.

New info in suspicious packages arrest. Just talked to former UNC Charlotte Soccer Coach Bob Warming. Suspect Caser Soyac was a walk on player for the 49ers in 1983, he says this is a "very sad thing" More tonight on @WBTV_News — Jamie Boll WBTV (@JamieBollWBTV) October 26, 2018

Sayoc attended Brevard College in the fall of 1980 for three semesters, a spokeswoman from the college confirmed. He did not graduate from Brevard College, she said.

It was not clear whether Sayoc had been formally charged in the rash of devices addressed in recent days to Democratic figures including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton.

The Washington Post reported that, based on Florida records, Sayoc had a long criminal history including a 2002 bomb threat arrest. He was also previously charged with larceny and fraud.

Numerous law enforcement were on scene at an AutoZone business in Plantation, Florida, in Broward County. A van covered in stickers was towed away from the scene by a police escort. Law enforcement covered the van with a blue tarp.

Who got what, when: A timeline of when the bombs were found

A number of similar crude explosive devices have been sent since Monday to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, other top political figures and CNN's New York offices.

Here is a timeline:

Friday

Cesar Sayoc, 56, was arrested in connection with the suspicious packages, law enforcement sources told CNN. Sayoc, who has an Aventura, Florida, address, was arrested at a business in nearby Plantation, Florida.

The sources said Sayoc had a criminal history and also had ties to New York. Footage showed officials in Plantation towing away a van with stickers that featured images of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Earlier Friday the FBI confirmed an 11th package, addressed to Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, had been recovered in Florida. Sources previously told CNN that investigators believed some of the packages might have originated in Florida and that investigators were there, chasing down leads.

The package was addressed to Booker's office in Camden, New Jersey, sources said.

Law enforcement officials told CNN the package was found Thursday night.

The New York Police Department also tweeted Friday morning that it was investigating a suspicious package, and a law enforcement official told CNN the package was at a postal facility on West 52nd Street in New York.

The 12th package, which was similar to the others, was addressed to both the former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and to CNN, according to a law enforcement official.

Authorities also began investigating a suspicious package in Sacramento, California, addressed to Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, according to a law enforcement official.

Another law enforcement source told CNN authorities were investigating a suspicious package intercepted in Burlingame, California, that was addressed to billionaire Tom Steyer, an outspoken Trump critic.

Thursday

Authorities responded early Thursday to a suspicious package that had been sent to actor-director Robert De Niro at a building in Lower Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood. The address, 375 Greenwich St., matches that of the Tribeca Film Center. De Niro, the co-founder of the Tribeca Film Festival, is a vocal critic of Trump.

The package had been received in the general mailroom on Wednesday, according to a law enforcement official. A retired police officer discovered it and left it in his office.

After seeing news reports, he realized it was similar to other packages in the news and called police at about 4 a.m. on Thursday, according to the official.

The package was removed from the building about 7 a.m.

Authorities also located two suspicious packages addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden at post offices in Delaware, a law enforcement official said. The packages were similar to others discovered this week and contained potential explosive devices.

At least one of them was misaddressed and returned to sender, two law enforcement sources told CNN.

Wednesday

A suspicious package was sent to the Florida office of Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz on Wednesday morning. It was intended for former US Attorney General Eric Holder but had the wrong address. The package was returned to the Democratic congresswoman because her office was the return label on the package, two law enforcement sources said.

CNN's New York bureau in the Time Warner Center was evacuated shortly after 10 a.m. after the discovery of a package containing a bomb, said law enforcement officials. They said the package was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan.

A suspicious package addressed to the Washington office of US Rep. Maxine Waters, D-California, was intercepted at a congressional mail-screening facility in Maryland, and a second package addressed to the congresswoman was found at a postal facility in Los Angeles. It matches the description of those sent to the other officials.

A package containing a possible explosive device intended for Obama was intercepted by the US Secret Service at a screening facility in Washington.

Tuesday

A package containing a possible explosive device and intended for Clinton, the former secretary of state and first lady, was intercepted. It was discovered during routine mail screening procedures Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

Monday

A suspicious package targeting billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros was rendered safe in Bedford, New York, a law enforcement source told CNN. Bedford police said they received a call about 3:45 p.m. reporting a suspicious package found in a mailbox. The package appeared to be an explosive device, police said.