KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A La Petite Academy bus slammed through the outside wall of a building in Kernersville.

The bus was seen embedded in the brick wall Friday morning.

According to a NC Highway Patrol official, the driver of a car failed to yield at an intersection. The bus lost control ending up in the building.

Two children were on board. The children and the driver all refused treatment.

The driver of the car will be charged with failure to yield, according to the highway patrol.