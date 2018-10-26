× Krispy Kreme now offers delivery exclusively in certain North Carolina areas

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You read that right.

Krispy Kreme now delivers, and this special trial run is only available in the Piedmont Triad and Raleigh, North Carolina.

All you have to do is visit www.KrispyKreme.com and click on “Order Now” in the top left corner, just below the logo.

In order to get donuts straight to your door, you must place an order of at least $7.99 to qualify and delivery fees vary by location.

For folks outside of North Carolina, there is hope!

Right now, delivery depends on the coverage areas of Krispy Kreme’s delivery providers, but the donut company expects that number to increase over time.

Online ordering, however, is slated to roll out to every location by the end of 2019.

Have more questions? Check out Krispy Kreme’s frequently asked questions.

Here’s a list of every Krispy Kreme location, all in North Carolina, currently offering delivery:

Burlington – Huffman Mill Road

Clemmons – Lewisville Clemmons Road

Durham – Hillsborough Road

Fayetteville – Bragg Boulevard

Fuquay Varina – North Judd Parkway

Goldsboro – East Ash Street

Greensboro – Battleground Avenue

Greensboro – Gate City Boulevard

Greenville – East 10th Street

High Point – North Main Street

Knightdale – Shoppes of Midway

Raleigh – Person Street

Rocky Mount – North Wesleyan Boulevard

Wake Forest – Retail Drive

Winston Salem – South Stratford Road

Winston Salem – University Parkway