Inmates to Entrepreneurs gives second chance to first graduating class in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Inmates to Entrepreneurs is providing a second chance in the workforce for people with criminal backgrounds.

The mentor-based program hosts an eight-week course for people with a record interested in launching their own business.

The program celebrated their first graduating class in Greensboro on Thursday night.

"It's been great to see them change their lives and to look forward to a new future," said AJ Ware, co-chair of the Inmates to Entrepreneurs' Board of Directors.

Twenty-nine graduates accepted a certificate of completion, commending their determination.

"We can go out to be productive citizens and grown a business and be productive and a healthy member of society again," said John Dunbar, a graduate of the program.

The course is offered to participants at no cost.