Community rallies around local corner store after clerk tied up, building set on fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISVILLE, N.C. – Members of the Lewisville community have placed flowers, balloons and well-wishes at the closed doors of the Stop and Save gas station.

On Saturday, two men bound the store's clerk and doused him in fuel before setting fire to the building with the victim still inside.

The inside of the store was badly damaged, but the clerk is recovering from his injuries.

Steve Hallyburton owns a barbershop just up the road and said people have been reaching out with ideas to help support the 55-year-old clerk and his family.

“One of those things is to have a barbecue, either here or at the shop,” he said.

Hallyburton said they hope to raise money to help someone he considers a friend. He said the clerk was always quick to help others and now the community wants to return the favor.

"If you didn’t have the money on you right then, he would tell you to bring it by later and take it out of his pocket and put it in,” he said.

Deputies say the suspects also stole the clerk’s vehicle. It was later found burned and unoccupied in Davie County.

A spokesperson for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Friday that they have been receiving tips from the public, but no arrests have been made.

Hallyburton urges the suspects to turn themselves in before they're caught.

“Because they’re going to live in pain and agony until they come forward with it so turn yourself in and get it over with,” he said.

The clerk is recovering but is shaken up by what happened, according to the store's owner. Hallyburton said he is hopeful the community will come together to help him.

“Things like this always bring people closer together and it’s down it this time as well,” he said.