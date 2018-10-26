× People camp overnight ahead of President Donald Trump’s Friday appearance in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People camped out overnight in wait of President Donald Trump’s Thursday appearance in Charlotte, WSOC reports.

Trump’s Charlotte stop comes as one along a nationwide tour in which the president is throwing his support behind congressional candidates.

The president is slated to appear on Friday at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte.

Trump is hosting the 7 p.m. rally for North Carolina 9th Congressional District candidate Mark Harris.