2 men accused of robbing T-Mobile in Greensboro at gunpoint

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police have arrested two men accused of robbing a cellphone store in Greensboro at gunpoint.

Officers were called to the T-Mobile at 2103 Pyramids Village Boulevard shortly after 12 p.m. Friday where police said two men entered and demanded money.

One of the suspects had a handgun, according to a Greensboro police press release. They both allegedly left with stolen money and merchandise.

Police have arrested both suspects, but their names have not been released.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637.