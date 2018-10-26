× 14-year-old arrested after Charlotte woman carjacked by five teenagers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman said her mother was carjacked by five teenagers, including a 14-year-old who is currently in a juvenile detention facility, WSOC report.

Police said the teenagers blocked the woman at Knickerbocker Drive and Knell Road, making it challenging for her to drive away.

Suchita Pradhan, the victim’s daughter, said she believes the teens tried tricking her mother into thinking something was wrong by pointing to the ground.

“She rolled down the window, looked and there was nothing, and then they started pointing in the back window, so she got off and when she was about to get up, they pulled her,” Pradhan told WSOC.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers said one of the teens yanked the woman out of her car before the group jumped in and took off, but someone dropped a cellphone in the process.

“One of the girls dropped her phone, and thankfully, we found the phone and it has a picture of the girl,” Pradhan said.

