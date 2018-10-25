Suspicious package addressed to Robert De Niro reported at New York building; bomb squad on scene

TRIBECA, Manhattan — An 8th suspicious package was reported at a Tribeca building, the morning after a threatening string of similar packages were sent to top Democrats.

According to WPIX, authorities responded to 375 Greenwich Street in Tribeca.

A high level police source told WPIX the package was addressed to actor Robert De Niro and that the device appears similar to those sent to former President Barack Obama and 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, among others. Those targeted have largely been vocal critics of President Donald Trump, including De Niro, and Democratic leaders.

Update: The package has been removed from the location. Expect a heavy police presence and residual traffic in the area as we continue our investigation with our law enforcement partners. #Tribeca — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 25, 2018

CNN reports the package had similar markings as the bombs from Wednesday. Like others, the return address was an address of Debbie Wasserman Shultz.

A bomb squad was on scene Thursday morning, but the package reportedly was received sometime over the past few days. Officials removed the device from the scene.

According to Google Maps, the site is home to the Tribeca Grill, owned by De Niro, and the Tribeca Film Center, described by the center as the “realized vision of De Niro and Jane Rosenthal.”

The suspicious package, however, was found in an office on one of the building’s higher floors.

Pipe bombs targeted top Democrats; Feds say there may be more suspicious packages

This report comes the day after a flurry of reports as officials discovered suspicious packages containing pipe bombs sent to Democratic leaders.

With every intercepted pipe bomb, panic spread from New York, to Washington, to Florida and Los Angeles. The devices stashed in manila envelopes and mailed nationwide targeted top Democrats two weeks before the midterm elections.

Authorities found bombs this week intended for at least seven officials, including Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters. Law enforcement officials are trying to track down another suspicious package sent to former Vice President Joe Biden, and the FBI says it’s possible additional packages were mailed to other locations.

None of the bombs detonated and no one was injured.

The pipe bombs were sent to a mix of offices and residential addresses, and appeared to target some of the people President Donald Trump most criticizes. The five packages discovered Wednesday all had a similar return address: That of Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, but with her name misspelled. There is no information to suggest she sent the packages.

Barack Obama: The package sent to Obama was intercepted in Washington, DC, during routine mail screening procedures, the Secret Service said.

Hillary Clinton: The package was addressed to her residence in Chappaqua, New York, and was intercepted Tuesday night by the Secret Service during routine mail inspection.

Eric Holder: The package was addressed to the former attorney general, but sent to the Florida office of Schultz, whose return address was on the package.

Maxine Waters: One package was sent to the Democratic congresswoman’s office in DC and a second package addressed to her was found at a postal facility in Los Angeles. It matches the description of those sent to the other officials.

John Brennan: The “live explosive device” was delivered by courier to CNN offices in New York. The former CIA director frequently appears on CNN. The NYPD said an envelope containing white powder was found as part of the device’s original packaging.

Joe Biden: Authorities are trying to track down a package addressed to the former vice president, two law enforcement sources told CNN on Wednesday night. The package, now considered suspicious because of similarities to others, was misaddressed and returned to sender. It’s unclear if the return address was Wasserman Schultz’s. US Postal inspectors are working to locate the package.

George Soros: A suspicious package found Monday appeared to be an explosive device targeting the billionaire investor and philanthropist. It was rendered safe in Bedford, New York, a law enforcement source told CNN.

The devices appeared to be pipe bombs, said Bryan Paamann, FBI special agent in charge of the counterterrorism division in New York.

An initial examination shows they are are rudimentary but functional, and have similar construction. At least one contained projectiles, including shards of glass, a law enforcement official told CNN. The bombs were unstable and could have been set off just by handling, sources said.

Packages sent to all but Biden are in manila envelopes with bubble wrap interior, the FBI said. Each package had six Forever stamps on the envelope as well.

The bombs were likely meant to be found and create panic, explosives experts say.

The devices had suspicious-looking packaging, at least one had a timer easily bought for a few dollars online and easily detected when mailed or delivered.

The images of two devices — one found Monday at the home Soros and one sent to CNN’s New York office on Wednesday — had the appearance of real devices that would cause serious bodily injury or death, said Ryan Morris, founder of Tripwire Operations Group, a company that provides explosives training to law enforcement and military officials.

“Whoever is doing this is just trying to elicit a fear or disrupt something,” Morris said. “There are a multitude of more sophisticated methodologies that would have worked if they really wanted this to work.”