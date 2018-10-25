Suspect arrested after Thomasville police chase ends in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- A hit and run turned into a police chase that ended early Thursday morning.

Police responded to a report of a hit and run after a vehicle hit another vehicle on Mt. Calvary Road and Interstate 85 Business.

With a description of the suspect vehicle, officers found a vehicle and tried to stop it on I-85 Business north.

When the vehicle did not stop, police pursued it north toward High Point.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle as it exited onto West Green Drive in High Point.

The driver was taken into custody.

Police have not released the suspect's name.