Suspect arrested after 3 linemen, including 2 from North Carolina, killed in hit-and-run in Florida

WAUSAU, Fla. — Three linemen who were working to restore power in Florida, including two from North Carolina, were killed in a hit-and-run.

The News Herald reported that George Cecil, 52, of Colerain, N.C., and James Ussery, 60, of Chipley, Fla., died on scene.

Ryan Barrett, 22, of Roanoke Rapids, N.C., died after being taken to the hospital.

The three linemen were hit by a 1997 Ford F-150 towing a U-Haul trailer shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They had been working to restore power that was lost due to Hurricane Michael.

John Roland Goedtke, 37, of Thonotosassa, Fla. was arrested and jailed without bond on charges of felony DUI manslaughter, felony vehicular homicide and felony leaving the scene.